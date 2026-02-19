Previous
A huddle of monkeys by lizgooster
A huddle of monkeys

We took a half-term trip to Longleat Safari Park and the playful monkeys delighted us. I’d never seen anything like this pile of monkeys cuddling up together to keep warm.
Liz Gooster

