Longstanding history by lizgooster
Longstanding history

We rounded out our half-term break with a visit to Stonehenge. We were extremely lucky with the weather. Also reflected that the last time we were there was a few days after Dean and I got married.
22nd February 2026

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter
