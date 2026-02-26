Previous
Portrait at Stonehenge by lizgooster
Portrait at Stonehenge

I haven't taken many pictures of Ellie for a while but I found this one from our recent visit to Stonehenge during half term. My little girl is growing up!
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Liz Gooster

I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
JackieR ace
Such a happy portrait
March 12th, 2026  
