Previous
Watercolour Magnolia by lizgooster
Photo 1091

Watercolour Magnolia

Hope sits folded in the heart,
like a tight magnolia bud
waiting patiently to bloom
into a soft, many-petalled flower.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact