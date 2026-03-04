Sign up
Previous
Photo 1092
A lighter shade of daffodil
Much paler than the more 'golden yolk' yellow one I posted a couple of days ago, but still very pretty. It's my mum's birthday today and she loved daffodils so feels like an appropriate photo.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
1
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
3rd March 2026 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
spring
,
memories
Dorothy
ace
A lovely memory.
March 4th, 2026
