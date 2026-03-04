Previous
A lighter shade of daffodil by lizgooster
Photo 1092

A lighter shade of daffodil

Much paler than the more 'golden yolk' yellow one I posted a couple of days ago, but still very pretty. It's my mum's birthday today and she loved daffodils so feels like an appropriate photo.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Liz Gooster

Dorothy ace
A lovely memory.
March 4th, 2026  
