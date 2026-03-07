Previous
Lake reflections by lizgooster
Photo 1096

Lake reflections

Took a walk by the lake while Ellie was at her creative writing/drawing class. There were some lovely reflections on the water but it’s a bit of a grey day so I used BeFunky to brighten things up a bit.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Wonderful results!
March 7th, 2026  
fabulous reflections and terrific outcomes Liz
March 7th, 2026  
