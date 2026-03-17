St John’s College by night

Ellie’s year at school were incredibly lucky to be invited by St John’s College Choir to sing with them at a special evensong. The choir’s outreach officer has been going into the school to rehearse their singing with them and this week we went in to see them in action. Very special. When we came out it was dark and the college courtyard was looking magical.



I’ll count this as one in my series of photos of Cambridge colleges, as I don’t think I’ve included John’s before. This project has been mixed neglected lately and I’ll have to look back later to see what number I’m up to. I know I still have many more to go if I want to capture them all!