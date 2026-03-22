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Previous
Photo 1107
Can’t get enough blossom!
Cambridge is erupting with spring blossom just now, it’s so pretty. These two lovely trees are outside St John’s College and were attracting a lot of attention in the spring sunshine this weekend.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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katy
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I can see why they would get so much attention. They are gorgeous. I like the way you have processed them also.
March 23rd, 2026
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