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Can’t get enough blossom! by lizgooster
Photo 1107

Can’t get enough blossom!

Cambridge is erupting with spring blossom just now, it’s so pretty. These two lovely trees are outside St John’s College and were attracting a lot of attention in the spring sunshine this weekend.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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katy ace
I can see why they would get so much attention. They are gorgeous. I like the way you have processed them also.
March 23rd, 2026  
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