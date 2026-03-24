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Photo 1109
Fowlmere - Oil Painting Edit
Second in the series of edited photos of the Fowlmere landscape. This small sanctuary is one of my favourite places to wander, chat or muse.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
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iPhone 15
Taken
25th March 2026 1:49pm
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nature
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landscape
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cambridge
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fowlmere
Diana
ace
Beautiful image and processing.
March 31st, 2026
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