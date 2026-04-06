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Previous
Photo 1117
Ely in Watercolour
Second cathedral in a week! A lovely bank holiday day out in Ely, wandering around the cathedral grounds (with a quick peek inside) and along the canal.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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365
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iPhone 15
Taken
6th April 2026 2:16pm
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cathedral
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spring
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ely
katy
ace
Terrific composition Liz with the water in the foreground and a great edit for the overall effect
April 6th, 2026
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