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Ely in Watercolour by lizgooster
Photo 1117

Ely in Watercolour

Second cathedral in a week! A lovely bank holiday day out in Ely, wandering around the cathedral grounds (with a quick peek inside) and along the canal.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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Photo Details

katy ace
Terrific composition Liz with the water in the foreground and a great edit for the overall effect
April 6th, 2026  
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