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Previous
Photo 1127
Unexpected art
Spotted in a rather grimy corner of Grays Inn Road as I walked back to London’s King’s Cross station. Eye-catching dash of colour amongst the grey bricks.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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365
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iPhone 15
Taken
21st April 2026 4:26pm
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graffiti
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london
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“street
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art”
katy
ace
It certainly does brighten up the brick
April 21st, 2026
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