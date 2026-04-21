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Unexpected art by lizgooster
Photo 1127

Unexpected art

Spotted in a rather grimy corner of Grays Inn Road as I walked back to London’s King’s Cross station. Eye-catching dash of colour amongst the grey bricks.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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katy ace
It certainly does brighten up the brick
April 21st, 2026  
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