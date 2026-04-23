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Previous
Photo 1128
Lovely lilac
Just beautiful to look at, especially on such a bright sunny morning.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
23rd April 2026 9:22am
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nature
,
trees
,
spring
,
seasons
,
lilac
katy
ace
So beautiful I grew up with them but they won't grow where I live now. Thanks for the look into my past Liz
April 23rd, 2026
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