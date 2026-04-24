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Pure white by lizgooster
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Pure white

Just along from the more classically lilac-coloured lilac tree I posted the other day is this equally pretty but very differently coloured white lilac.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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Dorothy ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
April 24th, 2026  
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