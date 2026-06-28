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Photo 1180
Cloudscape
Blue sky, sunshine and clouds on a hot summer day.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
28th June 2026 12:30pm
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sky
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clouds
,
summer
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seasons
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