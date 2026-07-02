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Previous
Photo 1180
Summer in the city
Blue skies as a backdrop to the old and the r new in London’s Liverpool Street area of the City.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
2nd July 2026 3:16pm
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sky
,
london
,
cityscape
,
gherkin
KWind
ace
Wonderfully composed!!
July 2nd, 2026
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