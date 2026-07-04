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Water lilies by lizgooster
Photo 1182

Water lilies

I can never resist a water lily photo! These are floating on the lake at nearby Milton Country Park. Dean and I were wandering there while Ellie was at her creative writing/drawing group. I’d run past earlier during Park Run but hadn’t seen them!
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Liz Gooster

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@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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