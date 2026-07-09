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Dried grass by lizgooster
Photo 1183

Dried grass

It’s been hot, sunny and dry for several weeks now, so the neighbourhood grasses and plants are getting very dry. I liked how these looked so golden in the sunlight.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted with This lovely detail.
July 12th, 2026  
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