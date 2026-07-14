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Previous
Photo 1185
Gone fishing
Dramatic backdrop to the reception desk in the building I’m working in this morning.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Liz Gooster
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@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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365
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iPhone 15
Taken
14th July 2026 9:40am
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fish
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london
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street”
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“liverpool
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