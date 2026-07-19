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Floating by lizgooster
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Floating

Went for my first ever flotation. This is the very Sci Fi looking pod I floated in. A slightly strange but very relaxing experience. It was an anniversary gift from my husband and I’d definitely like to go again.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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JackieR ace
They close the lid??? I couldn't do that.....
July 19th, 2026  
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