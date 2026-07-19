Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1186
Floating
Went for my first ever flotation. This is the very Sci Fi looking pod I floated in. A slightly strange but very relaxing experience. It was an anniversary gift from my husband and I’d definitely like to go again.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
1186
photos
47
followers
34
following
324% complete
View this month »
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cambridge
,
relaxation
,
flotation
JackieR
ace
They close the lid??? I couldn't do that.....
July 19th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close