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Capped with fire by lizgooster
Photo 1192

Capped with fire

In the early evening light and shade the tips on the church tower near my dad’s house looked as if they were alight.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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