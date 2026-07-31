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Previous
Photo 1192
Peaceful prayer
This wooden sculpture is in the churchyard a few metres down from my sister’s house. An ingenious use of a damaged tree that would otherwise have been cut down.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Liz Gooster
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@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 15
Taken
31st July 2026 8:55am
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sculpture
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churchyard
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“north
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petherton”
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