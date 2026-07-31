Previous
Peaceful prayer by lizgooster
Photo 1192

Peaceful prayer

This wooden sculpture is in the churchyard a few metres down from my sister’s house. An ingenious use of a damaged tree that would otherwise have been cut down.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact