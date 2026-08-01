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Family hike by lizgooster
Photo 1194

Family hike

Around the same time last year, Dean and I did the beautiful circular walk from Castle Drogo, down into the Teign Gorge and back up again. This year Ellie came along and we did it as a family. Lovely views.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Liz Gooster

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@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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