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Big skies by lizgooster
Photo 1195

Big skies

Another wonderful day, this time out on the moors, scrambling up and down a few tors. This is Haytor, one of Dartmoor’s best known.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Liz Gooster

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@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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