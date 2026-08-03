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Another day, another tor … by lizgooster
Photo 1196

Another day, another tor …

… This time Hound Tor. I think this has some link to Conan Doyle’s ‘Hound of the Baskervilles’, though I need to research that. Either way, we had fun clambering up and down the rocks!
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
amazing structures and yes, these rocks inspired Conan Doyle! How wonderful to see them.
August 3rd, 2026  
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