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Cloudy sky by lizgooster
Photo 1197

Cloudy sky

I liked how the sun suddenly broke through the cloud cover as we hiked across the moors.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
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