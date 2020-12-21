Previous
Garland by liztuckerperez
Garland

This is the first I've ever tried to make a popcorn garland.
I set out to do it myself and was excited when Brogan showed lots of interest too. Together we strung 4 garlands for the mantel. There was a few pricks along the way and lots of eating.
Liz Perez

