SCARECROW CONTEST 10 22 19 by lizzybean
Photo 447

SCARECROW CONTEST 10 22 19

Enjoying @fishers Scarecrow theme-sharing my school kids entry to last year's campus contest. The fairy lights had a waterfall action,making it appear that she's watering the flowers. Fun
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Lizzy Bean

@lizzybean
