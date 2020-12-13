Previous
Not Exactly a Selfie by ljerva
36 / 365

Not Exactly a Selfie

Well, apparently I didn't have one on the 13th but I was in some sort of a picture so here it is. 😴
13th December 2020 13th Dec 20

Laurie

@ljerva
