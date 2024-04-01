Sign up
Previous
92 / 365
4 1 2024
White-crowned Sparrow. One of the last times we will see them before they begin their long migration from the central valley to Alaska. They will be back next winter.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
LJH
@ljh
I live in central California near the American River. My 365 project will focus on nature in my local area.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
30th March 2024 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
