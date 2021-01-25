Previous
Next
Ginger & Garlic by ljmanning
25 / 365

Ginger & Garlic

A large ginger root, a...mature bulb of garlic, a woven basket, and shreds of garlic skin. I wanted to try something for the EOTB challenge and get outside of my usual trees water sky routine.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

LManning

@ljmanning
I’m a complete newbie with very little technical knowledge. I took one black & white film course way back in 2004. I primarily shoot with...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise