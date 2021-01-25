Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
25 / 365
Ginger & Garlic
A large ginger root, a...mature bulb of garlic, a woven basket, and shreds of garlic skin. I wanted to try something for the EOTB challenge and get outside of my usual trees water sky routine.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning
@ljmanning
I’m a complete newbie with very little technical knowledge. I took one black & white film course way back in 2004. I primarily shoot with...
25
photos
7
followers
23
following
6% complete
View this month »
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
25th January 2021 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
kitchen
,
macro
,
ginger
,
basket
,
still life
,
garlic
,
still-life
,
eotb-128
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close