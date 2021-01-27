Previous
Next
Evening geese by ljmanning
27 / 365

Evening geese

Golden hour on the Grand River in Kitchener, Ontario. I like it on black.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

LManning

ace
@ljmanning
I’m a complete amateur with very little technical knowledge. I took one black & white film course way back in 2004. I primarily shoot with...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise