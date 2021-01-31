Chilligo Creek Mill Pond

This was once the site of an old mill pond, which serviced the mill on the opposite side of the bridge. The 165-year-old dam began to fail, so it was removed and the pond was drained. The area was naturalized and rehabilitated, allowing the original cold water stream to return, and creating habitat for fish, turtles and salamanders. This piece of the old millworks is mounted on a plaque that gives the history and recognizes the sponsors of the work.

Taken on this morning’s run, in the teeth of a bitterly cold wind.