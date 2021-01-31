Previous
Next
Chilligo Creek Mill Pond by ljmanning
31 / 365

Chilligo Creek Mill Pond

This was once the site of an old mill pond, which serviced the mill on the opposite side of the bridge. The 165-year-old dam began to fail, so it was removed and the pond was drained. The area was naturalized and rehabilitated, allowing the original cold water stream to return, and creating habitat for fish, turtles and salamanders. This piece of the old millworks is mounted on a plaque that gives the history and recognizes the sponsors of the work.
Taken on this morning’s run, in the teeth of a bitterly cold wind.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

LManning

ace
@ljmanning
I’m a complete amateur with very little technical knowledge. I took one black & white film course way back in 2004. I primarily shoot with...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise