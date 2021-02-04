Previous
Frost on the Vinca by ljmanning
35 / 365

Frost on the Vinca

The morning sun was glittering off a light layer of frost on the Vinca in my garden today. Last of the sun for a while, I fear. A few stormy cold days on the way.

@milaniet I swear I took this before I saw yours! Your frost shots give me something to aspire to.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

