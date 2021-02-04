Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
35 / 365
Frost on the Vinca
The morning sun was glittering off a light layer of frost on the Vinca in my garden today. Last of the sun for a while, I fear. A few stormy cold days on the way.
@milaniet
I swear I took this before I saw yours! Your frost shots give me something to aspire to.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I’m a complete amateur with very little technical knowledge. I primarily shoot with my phone, a Samsung Galaxy S8, and when I have time to...
37
photos
17
followers
51
following
9% complete
View this month »
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Latest from all albums
30
1
31
32
2
33
34
35
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
4th February 2021 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
plants
,
garden
,
frost
,
vinca
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close