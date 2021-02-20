Sign up
51 / 365
Drama clouds
A literally picture-perfect winter day. 😉
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I'm a complete amateur with very little technical knowledge. I primarily shoot with my phone, a Samsung Galaxy S8, and when I have time to...
3
1
1
365
SM-G950W
20th February 2021 2:41pm
sky
clouds
landscape
skyscape
landscape-36
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful blue sky and clouds!
February 20th, 2021
