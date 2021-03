Hespeler Furniture Co.

I love that they have kept the old lettering on this former factory, which is now home to tech startups, yoga studios and a printing business. Given the grey, squally, and incredibly windy day, I'm rather happy with how this turned out.



Also, this is day 60 of my 365!! Thank you so much to everyone who has viewed, commented, faved and followed. I deeply appreciate it, and I love playing in this treasure trove of your images every day.