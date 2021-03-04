Sign up
63 / 365
Stump terrain
This old stump from a maple tree has been slowly decaying in our backyard for years. I liked the way this close-up looked like the terrain of some alien planet.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
decay
,
macro
,
wood
,
stump
,
theme-depthoffield
,
eotb-129
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I like the way your mind works, Laura! Wonderful and imaginative capture!
March 4th, 2021
