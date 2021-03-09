Previous
Sumac straggler by ljmanning
68 / 365

Sumac straggler

Still red and velvety despite the long winter.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

LManning (Laura)

bkb in the city
Nice shot
March 10th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely shot! Such a fascinating plant.
March 10th, 2021  
