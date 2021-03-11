Sign up
Decay
This is the end of a slowly rotting railway tie. I genuinely have no idea how I did this, but I love the way it turned out. It's SOOC, not even a crop.
Not sure it really counts as an abstract, but I'm tagging it anyway!
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
11th March 2021 11:15am
Tags
decay
,
macro
,
abstract
,
wood
,
abstract-51
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Love, love, love! Luscious textures.
March 11th, 2021
