Horizon
What do we do when the day is flat and grey? Go minimalist.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
Tags
landscape
field
horizon
minimalism
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Extraordinary! If it was black and white, it'd be perfect for the challenge.
March 16th, 2021
Steve Mueller
ace
Good idea! I love all the open space!
March 16th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags! I did try converting it to b&w for that very reason but it felt kind of...flat? Maybe I should look at it again.
March 16th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@ljmanning
Did you try tweaking your highlights and shadows?
March 16th, 2021
