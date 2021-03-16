Previous
Horizon by ljmanning
Horizon

What do we do when the day is flat and grey? Go minimalist.
16th March 2021

LManning (Laura)

marlboromaam (Mags)
Extraordinary! If it was black and white, it'd be perfect for the challenge.
March 16th, 2021  
Steve Mueller
Good idea! I love all the open space!
March 16th, 2021  
LManning (Laura)
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags! I did try converting it to b&w for that very reason but it felt kind of...flat? Maybe I should look at it again.
March 16th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
@ljmanning Did you try tweaking your highlights and shadows?
March 16th, 2021  
