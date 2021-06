Beetle bug

Research indicates that this is the larval form of Harmonia axyridis, or the Asian Ladybeetle. Native to Asia, it is now established in almost all parts of the world, including North, Central, and South America, Europe, Israel and South Africa. Propagated for its voracious appetite for aphids, it is now invasive and considered a pest.

I was fascinated with the little tufts on its back.