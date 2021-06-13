Sign up
164 / 365
Winter wheat
I love this shade of green so much.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
221
photos
78
followers
125
following
44% complete
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
54
55
161
162
56
163
164
57
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
13th June 2021 8:26am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
fence
,
field
,
wheat
,
landscape-39
