Previous
Next
Storm’s coming by ljmanning
165 / 365

Storm’s coming

Thunderheads massing over the fields on my way home.
Apologies for my lack of comments the last few days. Thing have been a little topsy turvy of late. I will catch up!
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Love your composition. Such powerful clouds and great POV, fav
June 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise