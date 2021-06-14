Sign up
Previous
Next
165 / 365
Storm’s coming
Thunderheads massing over the fields on my way home.
Apologies for my lack of comments the last few days. Thing have been a little topsy turvy of late. I will catch up!
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
storm
,
black-white
,
cloudscape
Walks @ 7
ace
Love your composition. Such powerful clouds and great POV, fav
June 15th, 2021
