Damselfly

We have scads of these blue damselflies this year, but they rarely sit still so I’ve struggled to get a shot. Was rather pleased to grab this one today. Fun fact - in some areas damselflies are called “Devil’s Darning Needles”. This stems from an old myth that if you went to sleep by a stream on a summer’s day, damselflies would use their long, thin bodies to sew your eyelids shut! A bit grim, really.