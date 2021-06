Oriole fledgling

This little Baltimore Oriole baby was fresh out of the nest. He got himself balanced on the fence, kind of, and called and called for his parents. Every so often one of them would bring him food, but they were clearly trying to get him to fly. Eventually he took off and he’s been moving around the trees, but he would still rather be fed please and thank you!

Too dark and I was too far away as I didn’t want to scare him, but he was so cute!