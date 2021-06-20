Sign up
Green on green on green
My planned golden hour outing got thoroughly snookered by heavy cloud, so please have some ivy leaves.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
20th June 2021 9:16am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
green
leaves
ivy
