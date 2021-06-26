Sign up
177 / 365
Drenched, part 2
White Campion after the rain. It almost glows.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
237
photos
81
followers
129
following
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
60
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
26th June 2021 12:17pm
flower
,
rain
,
droplets
,
wildflower
,
campion
,
macro-translucent
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Sweet capture with drops on those lovely blossoms.
June 27th, 2021
