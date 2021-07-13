Previous
Fungi Forest by ljmanning
194 / 365

Fungi Forest

Apparently when you have 7 days of rain out of 10, this is what happens. These were not here yesterday.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

LManning (Laura)

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
They are gorgeous! They'd make a wonderful fairy magazine cover! (hint) =)
July 14th, 2021  
