That patio feeling
196 / 365

That patio feeling

Looking up through the red umbrella, during an actual in-person work meeting today. I kind of remember how to do this…
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

LManning (Laura)

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Love the color and shadows!
July 15th, 2021  
