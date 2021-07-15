Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
196 / 365
That patio feeling
Looking up through the red umbrella, during an actual in-person work meeting today. I kind of remember how to do this…
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
261
photos
85
followers
130
following
53% complete
View this month »
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Latest from all albums
64
191
192
193
194
65
195
196
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
15th July 2021 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
umbrella
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Love the color and shadows!
July 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close