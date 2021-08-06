Previous
218 / 365

Furled

A Morning Glory bud just about ready to burst.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

LManning (Laura)

bkb in the city
Very nice
August 7th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
August 7th, 2021  
GaryW
So pretty to see it furled. Nice light.
August 7th, 2021  
Ryan ace
So much beauty ready to burst into the world.
August 7th, 2021  
