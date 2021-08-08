Previous
Taking flight by ljmanning
Taking flight

A Great Egret takes takes off over the Speed River on a very foggy morning. Better on black.
Deepest thanks to everyone who stops by for a look, leaves a comment, or gives a fav. So grateful for this community.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Ryan ace
Beautiful scene, like the fog and reflection
August 8th, 2021  
